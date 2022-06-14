Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Liberty announces new police chief

James Martin will be Liberty's new chief of police.
James Martin will be Liberty's new chief of police.(City of Liberty, MO)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:33 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY, Mo. (KCTV) - The city of Liberty has chosen its new police chief.

Following a city council meeting Monday night, the city approved James Martin as the city’s next chief of police.

Martin recently served in the Tulsa suburb of Glenpool and before that as a captain in the Lawrence, Kansas police department.

“The City of Liberty is blessed with a Police Department of officers, dispatchers and civilian personnel that are qualified, caring and selfless professionals,” Mayor Lyndell Brenton said. “We were looking for a Police Chief with progressive experience, new perspectives and the confidence to know he/she did not have all the answers. Jim Martin has the resume, demeanor and management style to successfully lead the Liberty Police Department while leveraging the collective wisdom of the dedicated professionals he will be working with and commanding. We owe a debt of gratitude to outgoing Chief Jim Simpson for his many years of outstanding service and eagerly welcome incoming Chief Jim Martin to the City of Liberty!”

Following the retirement of Chief James Simpson in July, Captain Andy Hedrick will serve as acting Chief until Martin is sworn in on July 27.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

John Mesa
Man accused of killing Eudora girl in crash extradited to Douglas County
Kansans will vote to decide if abortions will be allowed in the state if Roe v. Wade is...
Kansans to vote on abortions in the state
A Kansas City man has been arrested for a string of arsons in Caldwell County that killed one...
Man arrested for Polo arsons
Kansans will get to vote on allowing abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned