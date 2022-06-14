Lenexa police looking for parents of found child

LENEXA, Ks. (KCTV) - Lenexa Police have a found a child wandering around an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.

According to the police department, the child was found in the 9800 block of Rosehill Road around noon Tuesday.

🚨FOUND CHILD: We are trying to locate the parent/guardian of this child who was found wandering around an apartment complex near the 9800 block of Rosehill Rd today around noon. If you recognize this child, please call our dispatch center at 913-477-7301. pic.twitter.com/2cqvK0Lonb — Lenexa Police (@LenexaPolice) June 14, 2022

Police are currently trying to located the child’s parent or guardian.

Anyone who recognizes the child is asked to call dispatch at 913-477-7301.

