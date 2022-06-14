Lenexa police looking for parents of found child
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 1:36 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LENEXA, Ks. (KCTV) - Lenexa Police have a found a child wandering around an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
According to the police department, the child was found in the 9800 block of Rosehill Road around noon Tuesday.
Police are currently trying to located the child’s parent or guardian.
Anyone who recognizes the child is asked to call dispatch at 913-477-7301.
