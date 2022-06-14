LaTurner urges Biden to ease inflation, supply chain burdens on Kansas farmers

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Congressman Jake LaTurner has joined a letter to urge President Biden to ease the burden of inflation, supply chain issues and other crises facing Kansas farmers and ranchers.

On Tuesday, June 14, U.S. Congressman Jake LaTurner (R-KS) says he joined his peers to write a letter to President Joe Biden to urge his administration to reverse oppressive regulations and policy barriers to U.S. agriculture production. He said the letter was led by U.S. House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy.

“Farmers and ranchers across Kansas face needless uncertainty and a laundry list of crises. As inflation and energy costs continue to skyrocket, total farm production expenses are expected to exceed $400 billion this year—the highest in American history,” Rep. LaTurner said. “I’m proud to join my colleagues to provide President Biden and his Administration with real, near-term solutions to bring down input costs, roll back burdensome regulations, and empower American farmers to meet the global food demand.”

LaTurner said the barriers have caused needless uncertainty for farmers, ranchers and working families.

“Long before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, America’s farm families and consumers were struggling with fractured supply chains, skyrocketing input costs, and historic levels of inflation, each of which continue to contribute to increased food prices and diminished inventories,” the Republican members wrote. “U.S. consumers are experiencing the largest price increase in nearly 40 years, with the U.S. Consumer Price Index (CPI) for food rising by 9.4 percent between April 2021 and April 2022. The war between Russia and Ukraine, two of the world’s biggest suppliers of wheat and sunflower oil, further disrupted the global food system resulting in increased energy prices, fertilizer cost spikes and shortages, and worsening food shortages in developing countries.”

“Despite these impending crises, your Administration has neglected to take serious action to increase American production. In fact, you have proposed massive new tax liabilities for farmers, and your regulatory agenda would further limit American farmers’ ability to meet global food demand. America’s agriculture sector is vital to alleviating global food crises, and we urge your Administration to take the following actions to strengthen that role,” the members continued.

The Congressman noted that the letter outlines administrative actions which would immediately provide relief to address the ongoing crises which face American producers, including:

Addressing farm input costs

Halting changes to “Waters of the United States” (WOTUS)

Ensuring the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) refocuses on sound science

Ending onerous climate rules

To read the full letter sent to President Biden, click HERE.

