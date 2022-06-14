Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Kansas Republican AG hopefuls to faceoff in first primary debate in Overland Park

Kris Kobach (left), Kellie Warren (center), Tony Mattivi (right).
Kris Kobach (left), Kellie Warren (center), Tony Mattivi (right).(WIBW, Kansas Legislature, KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Former Secretary of State Kris Kobach, former Assistant U.S. Attorney Tony Mattivi, and Kansas Senator Kellie Warren (R-Leawood) will face off in the first Kansas Attorney General Republican primary debate on Wednesday.

The Johnson County Bar Association says at noon on Wednesday, June 15, it will host the Kansas Attorney General Republican Primary Debate at the Double Tree Hotel in Overland Park.

The Johnson Co. Bar said the debate will be broadcast on Kansas City PBS and offered to public television stations across the Sunflower State.

According to the association, Nick Haines - Executive Producer of Kansas City PBS Public TV - will moderate the debate between AG hopefuls Kris Kobach, Tony Mattivi, and Kellie Warren.

The Associaiton noted that the event is private to members and the general public will not be permitted to watch the debate in person. However, it said KC PBS’s broadcast cameras will allow the public to experience the entire exchange in the electoral race.

Republican Kansas Attorney General nominees
Kansas lawmaker launches campaign for AG with dig at Kobach

A Republican state lawmaker launched a campaign Tuesday for Kansas attorney general and immediately played to some fellow Republicans’ fears about whether GOP rival and polarizing conservative Kris Kobach can win in November 2022.

Former Assistant U.S. Attorney launches bid for KS Attorney General

It’s now a three-way race for the Republican nomination for Kansas Attorney General.

Kris Kobach files to run for Kansas Attorney General

Kris Kobach, a former Secretary of State, has filed to run for the Kansas Attorney General’s office.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Watching Your Wallet: Create a budget for vacation spending
Lenexa police found a child wandering around an apartment complex Tuesday afternoon.
Lenexa police looking for parents of found child
FILE - Dakota Access Pipeline
AG urges Corps of Engineers to not redundantly review pipeline projects
FILE — Fireworks will be allowed in the city between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4.
City of Shawnee to allow some fireworks for Fourth of July
FILE - A sherriff's vehicle is seen covered in debris in Marysville. A confirmed tornado hit 12...
$20 million headed to Kansas to research better natural disaster responses