Kansas City native among latest celebrities announced for Big Slick weekend

Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner is seen before the start of an NFL football game...
Saturday Night Live cast member Heidi Gardner is seen before the start of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday, Dec. 26, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another day, another batch of celebrities unveiled for next weekend’s charity weekend for Children’s Mercy Hospital.

Big Slick KC announced that Saturday Night Live cast member and comedian Heidi Gardner will join several other show business stars for the June 23-25 weekend. Gardner, a Kansas City native and graduate of Notre Dame de Sion High School, also has starred in “Life of the Party,” “Otherhood” and “Hustle.”

Country music artist Logan Mize, who hails from Clearwater, Kansas, also will join the celebrities next weekend. Among Mize’s most popular hits are “Who Didn’t,” ‘Grew Apart” and ‘Prettiest Girl in the World.”

Two stars from the “Impractical Jokers” cast will make their Big Slick debut: James “Murr” Murray and Brian “Q” Quinn.

James "Murr" Murray, from left, Joe Gatto and Brian "Q" Quinn attend New York Comic Con to...
James "Murr" Murray, from left, Joe Gatto and Brian "Q" Quinn attend New York Comic Con to promote truTV's "Impractical Jokers" at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

The fifth celebrity announced Tuesday is magician Blake Vogt. According to his bio, Vogt was able to teach Paul Rudd the magic he performed in Marvel’s “Ant Man and the Wasp.”

Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Rob Riggle return as hosts for the charity event. The names announced Monday included Adam Scott, Andrea Savage and David Zayas.

For a list of events and tickets information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

