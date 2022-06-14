Aging & Style
JoCo firefighter injured in house fire call

3 people displaced, but no one else was hurt.
A firefighter was injured in a Spring Hill house fire from June 13 that also displaced three...
A firefighter was injured in a Spring Hill house fire from June 13 that also displaced three adults.(KCTV5 News)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:42 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
SPRING HILL, Ks. (KCTV) - A firefighter was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries during a house fire call in Spring Hill on Monday night that displaced multiple people.

Crews were called to the fire on South Ridgeview Road north of 207th Street in Spring Hill at 7:48 p.m. Smoke and flames at the back side of the house were knocked down, and the fire was contained by 8:32 p.m.

One person was home at the time, and three people total were displaced---all adults. No residents were hurt, according to Johnson County Consolidated Fire District #1.

One firefighter had to be treated and transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries during the call. Due to hot temperatures in the 90s, the county’s MedAct Rehab Unit was on-scene trying to keep firefighters from becoming fatigued due to the heat.

In addition to Johnson County Consolidated Fire District #1, the Olathe Fire Department, Overland Park Fire Department, Spring Hill Police Department and Johnson County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the scene.

