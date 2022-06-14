Aging & Style
FORECAST: Hot temps to stay through Wednesday

By Erin Little
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted due to the heat. Temperatures will remain in the dangerous category for those without A/C and those work spend extended periods outdoors. Another concern through mid-week, the Kansas City Metro will not cool off during the overnight hours. A heat advisory has been posted for the KC Metro lasting through Wednesday afternoon. We are tracking our next chance for storms Wednesday. Some storms could be strong with damaging winds and hail. The best timeframe for storm on Wednesday will be from 4pm – 10pm. Stay connected with our Storm Track 5 Weather Team.

