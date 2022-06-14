FORECAST: Heat advisory continues through Wednesday night

The Heat Advisory continues through 8 PM Wednesday. Unseasonably warm and humid air will drape over our area through the overnight hours as a few clouds gather overhead leading to a few isolated storms over or near northwest Missouri. An isolated severe storm near the Iowa state line is not out of the question but your safe bet is for all storms to remain north of our area. Wednesday offers a mostly cloudy day as a weak cold front inchworms through our area stirring up scattered showers and storms along the front especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Once again, an isolated severe storm is possible, but the threat is marginal. Highs will continue to zenith in the 90s this week and weekend before soaring to near 100 degrees early next week.

