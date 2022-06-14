Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

FORECAST: Heat advisory continues through Wednesday night

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By Gary Amble
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 11:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The Heat Advisory continues through 8 PM Wednesday. Unseasonably warm and humid air will drape over our area through the overnight hours as a few clouds gather overhead leading to a few isolated storms over or near northwest Missouri. An isolated severe storm near the Iowa state line is not out of the question but your safe bet is for all storms to remain north of our area. Wednesday offers a mostly cloudy day as a weak cold front inchworms through our area stirring up scattered showers and storms along the front especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Once again, an isolated severe storm is possible, but the threat is marginal. Highs will continue to zenith in the 90s this week and weekend before soaring to near 100 degrees early next week.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Dangerous feels-like temps in the 100s Tuesday for the Kansas City area
FORECAST: Another dangerous scorcher in Kansas City
FORECAST: The heat is here to stay
FORECAST: The heat is here to stay
Dangerous heat continues Tuesday in the Kansas City area
WEATHER ALERT: Another dangerous scorcher Tuesday in Kansas City
Your StormTrack5 Daily Forecast for Monday starts hot and stays hot.
FORECAST: Monday starts hot and stays hot