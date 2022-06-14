City Union Mission expands capacity, activates Extreme Warm Weather Procedures

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The City Union Mission activated their Extreme Warm Weather Procedures on Monday to offer relief from excessive and dangerous heat that will stick around the Kansas City metro for several days.

The City Union Mission is expanding capacity and opening their facilities during the day to offer a place for people to find relief from the heat with air conditioning and water.

“It is really nice of them to let us stay in today because of the heat,” City Union Mission visitor Anthony Cox said. “It is hot out there. Nobody wants to get heat stroke.”

On Monday afternoon, many people took a break from sweltering temperatures and high humidity at the City Union Mission.

“Extremely hot, extremely hot,” Leland Venable said while cooling off at the Mission. “This place is very helpful especially for a homeless person.”

In just 10 to 15 minutes of exposure in extreme heat, body temperatures can rise causing heat stroke which if left untreated could result in death or permanent disability.

“It puts the homeless community here in Kansas City in extra jeopardy,” City Union Mission Chief Development Officer Karl Ploeger said.

According to the CDC, extreme heat is the leading cause of weather-related deaths in the United States.

“There are two extreme times of the year for the Mission. One is when it gets really cold,” Ploeger said. “It’s equally as challenging in the summer when you have this extreme heat because exposure can become very serious. It is life threatening.”

When temperatures are forecasted to reach 90⁰, the City Union Mission will activate emergency bed capacity at both their Men’s Center and Women & Family Center.

“We want to make sure that anybody who needs to get out of the heat can,” Ploeger said.

The City Union Mission is seeking financial donations, bottled water, box fans, new socks, foot powder and sunblock to help those without homes during extreme heat.

A City Union Mission hotline for those who are without homes is available to check bed availability by calling 816-474-4599.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.