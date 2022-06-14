City of Shawnee to allow some fireworks for Fourth of July

SHAWNEE, Ks. (KCTV) - The city of Shawnee has voted to allow fireworks in city limits for the Fourth of July.

The move, originally voted on in May and approved Monday night, will allow fireworks in the city on July 3 and 4 this year, and let fireworks be sold in the city starting in 2023.

Fireworks will be allowed in the city between 10 a.m. and 11 p.m. on July 3 and 4. Sparklers, smoke bombs, fountains, and other fireworks are allowed. The city says bottle rockets, sky lanterns, and M80s are not allowed.

The city says fireworks are not allowed to be set off in these locations:

Within 150 feet from fireworks stands and gas pumps

Within 1,000 feet from medical buildings, elder care facilities, public buildings and schools

Under, on or from a vehicle

Into a gathering of people

Public property including parks, sidewalks and streets

Cemeteries

Inside any building or structure

For more on fireworks in Shawnee, visit the city’s website here.

