23-year-old man dies in Olathe motorcycle crash

OLATHE, Ks. (KCTV) - A man died Monday night in an Olathe motorcycle crash.

Police responded at 11:19 p.m. to West 119th Street over Interstate 35 in reference to a single vehicle motorcycle crash. Responding officers found the 23-year-old motorcyclist unresponsive. He was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Olathe police said the motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time. It’s not clear what the circumstances of the crash were.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Olathe Police Department at 913-971-6363 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477).

