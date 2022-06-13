Vehicle rollover crash on I-435 ramp leaves one dead, seven injured

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A crash on an Interstate 435 ramp left one person dead and seven others injured Sunday evening.

A Kansas Highway Patrol report stated a GMC Envoy was driving on the southbound I-435 ramp to eastbound I-70 in Wyandotte County when it drove too fast at a curve, losing control.

The driver, later identified as Wilfredo Lopez Cartagena, overcorrected, and the vehicle rolled multiple times on the right shoulder and then the right ditch.

Cartagena, a 35-year-old Kansas City, Kansas man, was pronounced dead at the scene. The seven passengers in the car were taken to the hospital for “suspected serious injury,” the highway patrol reported.

Investigators stated six of the eight people in the vehicle were ejected.

