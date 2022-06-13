Special Olympics champions return home to Kansas City with dozens of medals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- A group of Special Olympians were welcomed back home after spending the last several days representing Missouri in this year’s USA games.

The team of 77 athletes spent eight days in Orlando, Flor., putting their athletic skills to the test in a number of sports, including basketball, bowling, track and field and golf.

On Sunday afternoon, KCI’s Southwest terminal was filled with anxious parents, waiting for their Olympians to return home.

“This is her big fat head just so she knows that we are excited to see her,” said Aleda Stephens, a parent of one of the athletes. “I have just been on the brink of tears the whole time because it was so nerve racking sending her off, but I know this is an amazing experience for her and right now I’m just so excited to have her home.”

Just to highlight their accomplishments: The team won 20 gold medals, 27 silver medals and 14 bronze medals. They also took home 52 ribbons.

“We were fortunate that we went down and saw him compete, but we are anxious to see him come back he’s been giving us phone calls and he’s anxious to come back but he had a great time,” parent Brent Thompson said.

