Several thousand Evergy customers without power during Monday heatwave

Evergy
Evergy(KWCH)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Customers in Kansas and Missouri are facing power outages amid a heat wave in the metro.

As of 4:30 Monday afternoon, Evergy is reporting over 10,000 outages in the metro, ranging from the Plaza down to Waldo and over into Leawood and Mission Hills. This outage comes as record heat hits the Kansas City area.

Evergy had a planned “energy saving event” from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday evening. During the event, homes that have opted into the program will have their thermostats controlled by Evergy to help manage energy usage.

The power outages are not related to the energy saving event.

Evergy says they have crews responding to the outages, and according to their website, they plan to have power restored by 5:30 p.m. Monday.

