Police ID 72-year-old Overland Park man out on a walk when he was struck, killed by car

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died Sunday morning while he was out on a walk in Overland Park, police reported.

The Overland Park Police Department stated that just after 10:15 a.m., a car had tried to turn northbound on to Quivira Road when it struck a vehicle headed southbound. The southbound vehicle lost control, went off the roadway and struck 72-year-old Phillip Shannon, who had been walking on a lawn in the 12100 block of Quivira Road.

Shannon was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Officers said one of the vehicle drivers was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to call the Traffic Safety Unit at (913) 890-1482.

