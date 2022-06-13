Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Police ID 72-year-old Overland Park man out on a walk when he was struck, killed by car

FILE — Police identified 72-year-old Phillip Shannon as the Overland Park man struck and killed...
FILE — Police identified 72-year-old Phillip Shannon as the Overland Park man struck and killed by a car Sunday morning.(WLBT)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A man died Sunday morning while he was out on a walk in Overland Park, police reported.

The Overland Park Police Department stated that just after 10:15 a.m., a car had tried to turn northbound on to Quivira Road when it struck a vehicle headed southbound. The southbound vehicle lost control, went off the roadway and struck 72-year-old Phillip Shannon, who had been walking on a lawn in the 12100 block of Quivira Road.

Shannon was taken to the hospital and died from his injuries.

Officers said one of the vehicle drivers was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash has been asked to call the Traffic Safety Unit at (913) 890-1482.

ALSO READ: Vehicle rollover crash on I-435 ramp leaves one dead, seven injured
ALSO READ: Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Blue Ridge Boulevard Sunday night

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

FILE — Investigators stated six of the eight people in the vehicle were ejected.
Vehicle rollover crash on I-435 ramp leaves one dead, seven injured
FILE — Officers reported the driver of the vehicle did not see the pedestrian before the...
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Blue Ridge Boulevard Sunday night
Regular, Plus and V-Power gas prices are on the rise.
KC area gas prices rise almost 20 cents in a week
A local Ukrainian exchange student continues updating her community about her situation of...
Ukrainian exchange student working on attending college in United States