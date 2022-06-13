Pet of the Day: Malibu

This sweet mini panther Malibu is awaiting his forever family!

If you are looking for a funny, playful, purr machine then Malibu is certainly the kitty for you!

He would love a forever family who would scratch under his chin, play with some fun wand toys, and provide lots of delicious treats for snacking.

Malibu would do great in a family with other cats, dogs or kids.

You can meet him and his siblings in the cattery at Pet Supplies Plus in Leawood during business hours. It’s located at 3703 W 95th St.

For more details or to apply to adopt him, click here.

