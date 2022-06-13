Aging & Style
Pedestrian dies after being struck by car on Blue Ridge Boulevard Sunday night

FILE — Officers reported the driver of the vehicle did not see the pedestrian before the collision.(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 7:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - One person died Sunday night after being struck by a car while crossing Blue Ridge Boulevard at the 118th Street intersection.

Kansas City police stated the pedestrian had crossed the eastbound lanes and was standing in the roadway to head across the westbound lanes when a Ford Explorer struck him.

Officers reported the driver of the vehicle did not see the pedestrian before the collision.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.

The driver and passenger in the Ford Explorer were not injured.

