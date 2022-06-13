Aging & Style
‘Once in a lifetime’: Parrish Brothers leaving their mark on Olathe North track program

By Nick Sloan and Neal Jones
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 9:57 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OLATHE, KS (KCTV) --- This was the culmination of a family dream at Olathe North.

Jason, Joshua and Jacob Parrish this spring led Olathe North to a 6A state championship title.

They are all brothers.

“To have three kids come in and score those kind of points -- that’s really exceptional,” said coach Cliff WIley.

Jacob won the 100-meter and 200-meter dashes, but he’s more excited about his younger brothers’ success.

“I would say it was like a once in a lifetime opportunity,” Jacob Parrish said. “Not a lot of people get to run track with their little brothers.”

Jason won the 300-meter hurdles event, beating his twin brother. Joshua won the 110-meter hurdles event.

Along with dominating in track-and-field, football is a family affair for the Parrishs’ as well.

Jacob is on his way to play for Kansas State University and coach Chris Klieman.

“He’s extremely fast, extremely physical and very athletic,” Klieman said.

