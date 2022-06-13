Aging & Style
Olathe elementary school principal dies after bout with cancer

John Ernst had been diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroendocrine cancer last year.
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 11:57 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A former state principal of the year and Rolling Ridge Elementary School principal for nearly a decade has passed away.

The Olathe Public Schools district announced Monday morning that Dr. John Ernst died after a long battle with cancer.

The school district stated that in 2016, Ernst was named the Kansas National Distinguished Principal of the Year by the National Association of Elementary School Principles.

A GoFundMe page set up by Ernst’s cousin revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroendocrine cancer last year.

