Olathe elementary school principal dies after bout with cancer

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - A former state principal of the year and Rolling Ridge Elementary School principal for nearly a decade has passed away.

The Olathe Public Schools district announced Monday morning that Dr. John Ernst died after a long battle with cancer.

The school district stated that in 2016, Ernst was named the Kansas National Distinguished Principal of the Year by the National Association of Elementary School Principles.

A GoFundMe page set up by Ernst’s cousin revealed that he had been diagnosed with stage 4 Neuroendocrine cancer last year.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.