Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Missouri man, Illinois man among those charged with criminal conspiracy near Idaho Pride Parade

Garret Garland(left) and Mitchell Wagner were charged with criminal conspiracy to riot near an...
Garret Garland(left) and Mitchell Wagner were charged with criminal conspiracy to riot near an Idaho pride parade.(Kootenai County Sheriff's Office)
By KMOV Staff
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO (KMOV) -- Two St. Louis-area men Mitchell Wagner and Garret Garland were arrested near an Idaho Pride Parade with a white supremacist group carrying riot gear.

The two were among 31 people with the group Patriot Front who have been charged with criminal conspiracy. The Coeur d’Alene, Idaho Police Chief Lee White said in a news conference the group “came to riot downtown”, according to an Associated Press report. The 31 members of the group were found packed in the back of a U-Haul and then arrested. The 31 members came from 12 different states.

All 31 people arrested have bailed out, according to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office. A spokesperson for the department said it is unknown when their next court appearance will be.

Wagner, 24 and from Florissant, was arrested and charged in March for allegedly defacing a Black history mural at Washington University. “Patriot Front” with a white background was spray-painted on the mural, covering up historic Black people on the original mural.

Wagner was arrested for that incident after police caught his car’s license plate in surveillance video. He was charged with first-degree property damage.

Garland, 23, is from Freeburg, Illinois according to the Kootenai County, Idaho Sheriff’s Department arrest records. Both men’s bonds were set at $300.

Wagner’s next scheduled hearing for the Washington University incident is July 13.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Man drowns at apartment complex in Raytown
A new marker on East 6th Street in Lawrence tells the stories of Issac King, George Robinson...
Marker that pays tribute to 3 Black men lynched dedicated in Lawrence
Approximately $10 million worth of damage was reported in Manhattan, Kan., after a wave of...
Nearly $10 million in property damage following severe weather in Manhattan
Police lights
Police investigating after puppy thrown from vehicle in Merriam