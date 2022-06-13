Man drowns at apartment complex in Raytown

RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) --- An adult male has died after drowning at a Raytown apartment complex.

The drowning happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday evening.

A man was found dead inside an apartment pool in the 10300 block of E. 61st Street. He was rescued from the pool and CPR and other live-saving measures were performed for nearly a half an hour.

Unfortunately, the man was declared dead at the scene.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.