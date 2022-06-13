Man drowns at apartment complex in Raytown
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RAYTOWN, Mo. (KCTV) --- An adult male has died after drowning at a Raytown apartment complex.
The drowning happened shortly after 4 p.m. on Sunday evening.
A man was found dead inside an apartment pool in the 10300 block of E. 61st Street. He was rescued from the pool and CPR and other live-saving measures were performed for nearly a half an hour.
Unfortunately, the man was declared dead at the scene.
