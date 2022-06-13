HEAT ADVISORY: Find a cooling center near you

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Weather Service has issued several heat advisories across the metro as temps soar into the high 90s for many.

The cities of Kansas City and Independence have opened public cooling centers to help those who may need shelter from the extreme heat.

In Kansas City, all 10 city community ceenters will sere as cooling centers during normal business hours, and several of the city’s free spraygrounds are open for use. Kansas City buses and the street car are free to ride and airconditioned for those needing relief.

Here’s a list of the city’s 10 community centers:

Brush Creek Community Center: 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64130

Garrison Community Center: 1124 E. Fifth Street Kansas City, MO 64106

Gregg/Klice Community Center: 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way, Kansas City, MO 64108

Hillcrest Community Center: 10401 Hillcrest Road Kansas City, MO 64134

Kansas City North Community Center: 3930 N.E. Antioch Road, Kansas City, MO 64117

Line Creek Community Center: 5940 N.W. Waukomis Drive, Kansas City, MO 64151

Marlborough Community Center: 8200 The Paseo Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64131

Southeast Community Center: 4201 E. 63rd Street Kansas City, MO 64130

Tony Aguirre Community Center: 2050 W Pennway St, Kansas City, MO 64108

Westport Roanoke Community Center: 3601 Roanoke Road, Kansas City, MO 64111

In Independence, the Roger T. Sermon Community Center at 201 North Dodgion Avenue will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday this week. At the center, water will be available and places to rest and charge cell phones.

