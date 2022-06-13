Aging & Style
HEAT ADVISORY: Find a cooling center near you

FILE — The cities of Kansas City and Independence have opened public cooling centers to help...
FILE — The cities of Kansas City and Independence have opened public cooling centers to help those who may need shelter from the extreme heat.(Pixabay)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 2:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The National Weather Service has issued several heat advisories across the metro as temps soar into the high 90s for many.

The cities of Kansas City and Independence have opened public cooling centers to help those who may need shelter from the extreme heat.

In Kansas City, all 10 city community ceenters will sere as cooling centers during normal business hours, and several of the city’s free spraygrounds are open for use. Kansas City buses and the street car are free to ride and airconditioned for those needing relief.

Here’s a list of the city’s 10 community centers:

  • Brush Creek Community Center: 3801 Emanuel Cleaver II Blvd., Kansas City, MO 64130
  • Garrison Community Center: 1124 E. Fifth Street Kansas City, MO 64106
  • Gregg/Klice Community Center: 1600 John Buck O’Neil Way, Kansas City, MO 64108
  • Hillcrest Community Center: 10401 Hillcrest Road Kansas City, MO 64134
  • Kansas City North Community Center: 3930 N.E. Antioch Road, Kansas City, MO 64117
  • Line Creek Community Center: 5940 N.W. Waukomis Drive, Kansas City, MO 64151
  • Marlborough Community Center: 8200 The Paseo Boulevard, Kansas City, MO 64131
  • Southeast Community Center: 4201 E. 63rd Street Kansas City, MO 64130
  • Tony Aguirre Community Center: 2050 W Pennway St, Kansas City, MO 64108
  • Westport Roanoke Community Center: 3601 Roanoke Road, Kansas City, MO 64111

In Independence, the Roger T. Sermon Community Center at 201 North Dodgion Avenue will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Wednesday this week. At the center, water will be available and places to rest and charge cell phones.

To see a full list of cooling centers in Kansas City, click here.

