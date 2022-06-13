KCPD: One person dead in apparent shooting near West Bottoms

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated one person died Monday in the West Bottoms after an apparent shooting.

Police officials said officers arrived at the area of 12th and Genessee streets and found a shooting victim under the I-670 overpass.

EMS pronounced the man dead, and police did not have any suspect information.

Police are asking anyone with information to call (816) 234-5043. A reward of up to $25,000 has been offered for information in the case.

