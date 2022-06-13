KC area gas prices rise almost 20 cents in a week

KANSAS CITY METRO (KCTV) - Kansas City area gas prices continued their climb this past week, rising by an average of 19.6 cents per gallon.

The local average cost for a gallon of gasoline now stands at $4.61. That’s 40 cents lower than the national average, but $1.86 higher than this time last year, according to data compiled from 752 metro gas station by GasBuddy.

The national average rose 15.7 cents this past week to $5.01, $1.94 higher than it was a year ago.

“For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark, as nearly every one of the nation’s 50 states saw prices jump. For now, the upward momentum may slow down, but prices are still just one potential supply jolt away from heading even higher,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “Gasoline demand, while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. Should the rise in price finally start to slow demand, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving resilient to record highs.”

