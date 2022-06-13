Shooting in Kansas City leaves one injured Monday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police in Kansas City were briefly engaged in a standoff after a shooting Monday afternoon.

The shooting happened just after 4 p.m. near East 59th and Walrond Avenue. One person was injured.

Originally, police reported that two were injured, with one person found on the east side of the city, and the other victim, was found inside a vehicle on northbound 71 Highway near East Linwood Boulevard.

Police were staged at the scene near East 59th and Walrond to determine if anyone who was involved in the shooting was still inside the home.

The suspect in the shooting was found at a different location and was taken into custody.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or how many people were involved.

