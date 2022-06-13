Aging & Style
Kansas City man arrested, charged in three Caldwell County arsons

FILE — This is one of the homes that caught fire. This is in the 2900 block of SSR-D in Polo,...
FILE — This is one of the homes that caught fire. This is in the 2900 block of SSR-D in Polo, just to the southeast of where Broadway Drive ends in the east.(KCTV5 News)
By Greg Dailey
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with nine felonies in relation to a string of arson reports near Polo, Missouri.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reported that Harold Edwards of Kansas City, Missouri was charged with:

  • three counts of second-degree arson
  • three counts of second-degree burglary
  • three counts of first-degree property damage

Sheriff Mitchell Allen stated Edwards was booked into the county’s detention center without a bond.

One of the house fires resulted in the death of 96-year-old Lorene Fickess. The sheriff’s office told KCTV5 more charged are expected to be filed.

Allen has scheduled a press conference at 3 p.m. KCTV5 will live stream the update in this story.

