Kansas City man arrested, charged in three Caldwell County arsons

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 27-year-old man has been charged with nine felonies in relation to a string of arson reports near Polo, Missouri.

The Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office reported that Harold Edwards of Kansas City, Missouri was charged with:

three counts of second-degree arson

three counts of second-degree burglary

three counts of first-degree property damage

Sheriff Mitchell Allen stated Edwards was booked into the county’s detention center without a bond.

One of the house fires resulted in the death of 96-year-old Lorene Fickess. The sheriff’s office told KCTV5 more charged are expected to be filed.

Allen has scheduled a press conference at 3 p.m. KCTV5 will live stream the update in this story.

