Kansans will get to vote on allowing abortions if Roe v. Wade is overturned

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ks. (KCTV) - Over the last couple of months, the Kansas City metro has seen several abortion rallies in response to the leaked Supreme Court majority opinion.

The leak informed that Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision back in 1973 that protects a woman’s right to an abortion, will likely be overturned. In turn, it would give each state the power to either allow or deny a woman’s choice for an abortion.

Both sides of the debate have been present at several rallies across the metro, with people speaking up for and against abortion.

“I think right now we need protection from our government as a whole to support us. Right now, we don’t have that we have a lot of patriarchy happening and they don’t understand our viewpoints,” says Jordan Boyd.

“Even the mother’s womb sometimes they don’t realize it’s still a life, even though we want to try and cover it up, it’s a life,” says Michael Wheeler.

Missouri is one of many states with trigger laws that go into effect immediately if Roe is overturned, banning all abortions except in medical emergencies.

Currently the Kansas constitution allows abortions, but on August 2nd, Kansas voices will have a chance to turn their words into actions.

On the primary election ballot voters will be asked to vote either yes, which supports amending the Kansas constitution to state, that nothing in the state constitution creates a right to abortion or requires government funding for abortion and that the state legislature has the authority to pass laws regarding abortion.

Or to vote no, which opposes amending the Kansas constitution, thereby maintaining the legal precedent established in Hodes & Nauser v. Schmidt, that there is a right to abortions in the Kansas Bill of Rights.

In order to vote, Kansans must be registered to vote by July 12th.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.