FORECAST: Extreme heat over the next few days

A Storm Track 5 Weather Alert has been posted due to the heat. Temperatures will remain in the dangerous category for those without A/C and those work spend extended periods outdoors. Another concern through mid-week, the Kansas City Metro will not cool off during the overnight hours. High temperatures for Tuesday are expected near 97° with a heat index between 105°-110°.

Our next cold front will drop a temperatures a little bit by the end of the week, but it will still remain hot in the lowers 90s.

We are tracking our next chance for storms overnight Tuesday into Wednesday. Some storms could be strong with damaging winds and hail.

