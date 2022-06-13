Aging & Style
First celebrity guests announced for Big Slick KC weekend

Adam Scott attends the 36th Annual PaleyFest "Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone" at...
Adam Scott attends the 36th Annual PaleyFest "Star Trek: Discovery and The Twilight Zone" at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 13, 2022 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The countdown is on for the Big Slick weekend, and the organization has begun to announce this year’s celebrity guests.

Aside from regular hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Rob Riggle, Big Slick always attracts recognizable names to the City of Fountains for the Children’s Mercy Hospital charity fundraiser.

Adam Scott, a Big Slick alum, will return this year. He is known for playing Ben Wyatt in the sitcom “Parks and Rec,” and has also starred in “Severance,” “Step Brothers” and “Big Little Lies.”

Andrea Savage arrives at "The Freak Brothers" experience on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Fred Segal...
Andrea Savage arrives at "The Freak Brothers" experience on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at Fred Segal in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)(Richard Shotwell | Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

WWE wrestler Baron Corbin, a Lenexa, Kansas native, also will return to his hometown. Corbin is a former offensive lineman in the NFL, a WWE U.S. champion and performs under the ring name Happy Corbin.

Andrea Savage is set to make another appearance at the Big Slick weekend. Among Savage’s credits are “Veep,” “Step Brothers” and “I’m Sorry.”

Randy Flagler from “Chicago Fire” will participate, as well as David Zayas from “Dexter,” “The Expendables” and “Bloodline.”

For a list of events and tickets information, click here.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

