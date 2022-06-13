First celebrity guests announced for Big Slick KC weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The countdown is on for the Big Slick weekend, and the organization has begun to announce this year’s celebrity guests.

Aside from regular hosts Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, Eric Stonestreet, David Koechner and Rob Riggle, Big Slick always attracts recognizable names to the City of Fountains for the Children’s Mercy Hospital charity fundraiser.

Adam Scott, a Big Slick alum, will return this year. He is known for playing Ben Wyatt in the sitcom “Parks and Rec,” and has also starred in “Severance,” “Step Brothers” and “Big Little Lies.”

WWE wrestler Baron Corbin, a Lenexa, Kansas native, also will return to his hometown. Corbin is a former offensive lineman in the NFL, a WWE U.S. champion and performs under the ring name Happy Corbin.

Andrea Savage is set to make another appearance at the Big Slick weekend. Among Savage’s credits are “Veep,” “Step Brothers” and “I’m Sorry.”

Randy Flagler from “Chicago Fire” will participate, as well as David Zayas from “Dexter,” “The Expendables” and “Bloodline.”

