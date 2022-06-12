Police investigating after puppy thrown from vehicle in Merriam
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 5:02 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MERRIAM, Kan. (KCTV) --- Police are investigating after someone dumped a puppy with a bag on its head off a highway on Sunday morning.
Merriam police say at 6:15 a.m., they responded to southbound Interstate 35 and Shawnee Mission Parkway after multiple callers reported a puppy with a bag being thrown from the vehicle.
Officers found the puppy decreased and recovered it.
Police are investigating the case.
If you have any information, please call Merriam police at 913-782-0720.
Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.