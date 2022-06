KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) --- It was quite the night to be outside in Kansas City.

As the sun set on Kansas City Saturday night, there were two distinguishable features in the skyline: The color orange and a double-rainbow.

Tough to see, but we've got a bit of a rainbow at halftime. @thekccurrent #TealRising pic.twitter.com/O3fk6UT5ak — Bill Hurrelbrink (@BillKCTV5) June 12, 2022

South KC right now pic.twitter.com/reYbArAOCt — Ronnie Lozano (@r_lozano24) June 12, 2022

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.