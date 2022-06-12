Nearly $10 million in property damage following severe weather in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (KCTV) --- Approximately $10 million worth of damage was reported in Manhattan, Kan., after a wave of severe storms hit the city on Saturday evening.

The Riley County Emergency Management team reports $9.74 million worth of damage. Twenty properties received “major damage” and three homes were completely destroyed.

“We’ve seen a lot of wind damage from this storm and a large amount of debris,” Riley County Emergency Management Director Russel Stukey said. “As you’re cleaning up your property, be aware that nails and other sharp objects are likely present with roof debris and dangling overhead branches could pose a serious danger. Wear protective gear such as gloves, hard-soled shoes, hardhat or helmet, and eye protection. If you don’t feel comfortable performing the work yourself, hire a professional.”

Damage was reported at the Chi Omega and Kappa Alpha Theata houses, which are east of Kansas State University’s campus.

While Riley County was under a tornado warning at one point, a tornado has not been confirmed there as of Sunday afternoon.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.