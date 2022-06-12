Mayor’s Nights kick off in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Mayor’s Nights kicked off Saturday afternoon with a basketball game inside the Southeast Community Center gym.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said the support is great, as it has been for years.

“Too often in the city, we talk about the challenges. Here we talk about opportunities,” said Lucas.

Families and friends met in the gym to watch that game that featured a Gateway Highsteppers Drill Team halftime performance.

“We are talking about a lot of things in our country, but I think the thing we really need to focus on is what are we doing every weekend,” said Lucas.

Mayor’s Nights consist of three sports - basketball, volleyball, and soccer - where kids can play safely at KC Parks community centers and facilities throughout the summer. Club KC allows them to gather at safe locations on the weekends.

Southeast Community Center Recreational Lead Beryah Butts said it was a good time when she used to attend Mayor’s Nights events when she was able to.

“It gave us something to do. Now I’m 22, but back then when I was around 17-18, it gave me something to do at night. Like you want to be out, but you don’t want to be doing anything bad,” she said. “It gave you something to do like good, fun – it’s good for you.”

Lucas said allowing the kids a safe place to be kids is what stands out, and that it’s encouraging seeing families continue showing support since the 1990′s when the inaugural events began.

“We want you to grow up and be a mayor or a professional basketball player, if anyone is trying to do that, or anything under the sun. More than anything, we believe in them.”

The Nights Nets games will begin on June 17. The Nights Kicks games will start on June 15.

For more information about Mayor’s Nights, visit the city’s website by clicking here.

