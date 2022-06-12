Man struck and killed by car in Overland Park

OVERLAND PARK, Ks. (KCTV) - A man was killed Sunday morning while he was working on a lawn.

The incident happened around 10:15 a.m. in the 12100 block of Quivira Road. Early reports from the police indicate that a vehicle was turning north onto Quivira when it collided with a southbound car. The southbound car lost control and went off the road, striking the man on a nearby lawn.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He died from his injuries a short time later.

A driver was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Police are investigating the incident and ask drivers to avoid the area.

No names have been released pending notification of family.

