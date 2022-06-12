Man fatally shot inside Kansas City hotel

Aging & Style
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- A man was shot and killed early Sunday morning in a Kansas City hotel.

Police were dispatched to a shooting around 3:45 a.m. at the Crown Lodge at 8500 E. 350 Highway.

An adult male was found in the hotel lobby with gunshot wounds.

He was transferred to the hospital with critical injuries, but later died.

Police say initial information on scene indicates the victim and suspect had a confrontation that led to the shooting. The suspect left in an unknown description.

If you have any information, please contact the KCPD’s Homicide Unit at (816) 234-5043 and TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

