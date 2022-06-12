FORECAST: Heat advisory in place until Wednesday, chance of storms Monday morning

Mostly cloudy, warm and humid tonight with temperatures only cooling down into the mid to upper 70s overnight.

By Monday morning a few showers and storms could develop but should die down before the morning is over. Despite the chance of rain and cloud cover we should see temperatures in the mid to upper 90s by Monday afternoon. Combine that with high humidity and that will give you triple digit heat index values.

It’s going to be uncomfortably hot outside the next few days which has led the National Weather Service to issue a heat advisory to last until Wednesday at 8:00 p.m.

Our next chance of thunderstorms arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday with an isolated strong to severe storm possible. This feature looks to cool us down a little by Thursday with highs near 90 degrees. The upcoming weekend gets hot again with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s.

