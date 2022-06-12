Aging & Style
Damage reported to downtown Marysville, KS following tornado

Marysville police ask public to avoid downtown following storm(WIBW)
By Nick Sloan
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARYSVILLE, KS (KCTV) --- Damage has been reported following a potentially ‘intense’ tornado in Marshall County, KS.

The National weather Service said a rain-wrapped tornado made its way through Marshall County, KS on Saturday evening.

Marysville Police Chief Matt Simpson reported damage in his city.

“We’re asking everyone to avoid downtown,” Marysville Police Chief Matt Simpson said. “I know everyone will want to come out and please give our first responders time to look and get things cleaned up.”

There have been no reported injuries.

Marysville, KS. is three hours northwest of Kansas City.

For more coverage, you can follow our sister-station WIBW in Topeka.

