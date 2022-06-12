Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Community pulls together to clean up after a tornado that struck Marysville Saturday evening

A sherriff's vehicle is seen covered in debris in Marysville. A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles...
A sherriff's vehicle is seen covered in debris in Marysville. A confirmed tornado hit 12 miles north of town Saturday evening.(Damon (submitted))
By Reina Flores
Published: Jun. 12, 2022 at 12:11 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -According to Marysville Police Department’s Facebook page, crews have been working overnight to get streets cleared of trees and debris.

They say they do have a disaster relief group headed to Marysville this morning to assist with cutting down trees and limbs. Their first priority is the elderly or those who cannot cut down tree limbs themselves.

Aside from that, their Facebook page says INTREN from Kansas City sent around 30 trucks and workers to help restore power and broken poles.

J.F. Electric provide an additional 20 trucks to assist with any electrical damage. The Marysville Police department is also opening open to anyone needing electricity.

Marysville Police Department says they have pallets of water a the Marshall County Courthouse, on the south side. Any family is able to grab two cases as needed.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A new marker on East 6th Street in Lawrence tells the stories of Issac King, George Robinson...
Marker that pays tribute to 3 Black men lynched dedicated in Lawrence
Approximately $10 million worth of damage was reported in Manhattan, Kan., after a wave of...
Nearly $10 million in property damage following severe weather in Manhattan
Police lights
Police investigating after puppy thrown from vehicle in Merriam
Police arrived to Memorial Park around 9:00pm last night and found a man injured. Police say...
Man fatally shot inside Kansas City hotel
There are no reports as to how the fire started or its containment at this time.
Elderly man struck, killed by car in Overland Park