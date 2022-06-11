Tornado watch issued for counties north of Kansas City

(KCTV) --- A tornado watch has been issued for counties in our viewing area that are north of the Kansas City metro area.

The tornado watch was issued for Andrew, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway and Worth counties in Missouri.

Atchison County in Kansas is also included in the watch.

The watch is in place until 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.