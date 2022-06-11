Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

Operation Fly Formula: 3 million more bottles of formula set to ship to US

A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.
A sixth 'Operation Fly Formula' mission was announced Friday by the White House.(CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jun. 10, 2022 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More baby formula will soon be heading to the U.S.

On Friday, the White House announced its sixth ‘Operation Fly Formula’ mission. Delta Airlines will carry more than 3 million 8-ounce bottle equivalents of Kendamil infant formula.

The formula is made by a company based in the United Kingdom.

The flights will depart from London and are scheduled to arrive in Boston and Detroit starting June 20.

The first formula operation flights have already landed in Texas and Virginia.

Nestle said it expects 62,000 cans of Nan Supreme Pro 1 to be sold online within a few days.

The product is expected to be on the websites of Gerber, Walmart, Kroger and Amazon when available.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Kansas City’s PrideFest is back this weekend for Pride Month!
PrideFest in Kansas City kicks off, will continue through Sunday
What is commonly called a “trench rescue” was underway in Leawood after someone was working and...
Crews pull worker out, ending ‘trench rescue’ in Leawood
Looking for something to do this weekend? One option is the Prairie Village Art Show, which is...
Prairie Village art show begins
Tyrone Pouncil, 61, went blind as a child. He uses a wheelchair and now needs dialysis three...
Blind man gets medical rides following report from KCTV5 Investigates
Library patrons voiced their support for their local Mid-Continent Public Library branches...
Supporters pack levy hearing regarding Mid-Continent Public Library budget