New bride desperate to get stolen wedding photos returned

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A local bride is heartsick after someone stole her wedding photographer’s laptop with nearly all photos of the special day on it.

Now, she’s hoping someone spots the gear - or has it - and calls police to get it the images back to her.

It was May 15 when Blakley Swanson Clement got married at Our Lady of Sorrows Church. A professional photographer caught so many precious moments, including when her dad first saw her in her wedding dress.

“It was wonderful. It was everything we were hoping for and dreamed for,” Swanson Clement described.

The day flew by, but she knew she’d have photos to relive those fleeting moments and pass down to future generations.

“Thinking about starting a family, that we can show our kids our wedding photos one day,” Swanson Clement reflected.

Now, all she has is a few snapshots taken by family and friends of the bride and groom

Her photographer told her some of the pro photos had been saved to the cloud, but nothing with the entire family at the church or on the Nelson lawn where they gathered after ceremony for portraits.

“To know that they’re gone is just really heartbreaking,” she said. “It’s just hard to process that I don’t have photos of me and Devin, and my parents or his parents, my siblings, his siblings and things like that.”

That’s because her hired photographer stopped at Loose Park the day after her wedding to get some photos of her own. She kept her MacBook in her car while shooting. When she got to her car, it had been broken into. The laptop and four cameras were gone. The photographer gave Swanson Clement the devastating news this week.

The photographer filed a police report. Swanson Clement is hoping it’s not too late to track down the images.

“Whoever has these items in their possession, you know, find it in your heart to just anonymously come forward and return them if at all possible. Just because it would mean the world to us,” she pleaded.

If you have information to help Swanson Clement and her husband, call the KCPD’s Metro Division Property Crimes Division at 816-581-0679.

Below is a list of items stolen along with their serial numbers:

Apple MacBook Pro

APPLE MBP/I7/6C/32GB/1TB SSD/555X/SG/15.4

SERIAL #SC02Z92U5LVDQ

CANON 24-70MM F/2.8L EF II (USM) LENS

SERIAL #915175B00292AA215865005708

CANON 100MM F/2.8 MACRO L IS LENS

SERIAL #913554B00292AA217112889

CANON 50MM F/1.2L EF (USM) LENS

SERIAL #911257B00292AA2106495795

CANON 70-200MM F/2.8L IS EF II USM LENS SERIAL #:

SERIAL #912751B00292AA213400000954

