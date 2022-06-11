More youth gun violence: Toddler shot in head in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a 1-year-old girl was shot in the head and 23-year-old man was shot in the chest Friday night in the city’s Fairground neighborhood.

The toddler’s condition was not known and the wounded man was “barely conscious but breathing,” police said. No other details were immediately available.

The shooting is the latest in a surge of gun violence involving hundreds of children in St. Louis over the last several years. Many of the shootings have happened when children have tried to handle guns.

In March, a 10-year-old boy fatally shot his 12-year-old brother as the two played with a gun they found inside a St. Louis home. Days earlier, two young cousins who were livestreaming from a St. Louis apartment died when one child fatally shot the other before killing herself in what family members have said was an accident.

The group Educators for Gun Safety has sponsored several free gun lock giveaways at St. Louis public schools focused on giving gun locks to families with children, in an effort to curb the number of shootings.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.