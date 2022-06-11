Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

More youth gun violence: Toddler shot in head in St. Louis

Child shot in St. Louis neighborhood. (KMOV)
Child shot in St. Louis neighborhood. (KMOV)(ky3)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) — St. Louis police say a 1-year-old girl was shot in the head and 23-year-old man was shot in the chest Friday night in the city’s Fairground neighborhood.

The toddler’s condition was not known and the wounded man was “barely conscious but breathing,” police said. No other details were immediately available.

The shooting is the latest in a surge of gun violence involving hundreds of children in St. Louis over the last several years. Many of the shootings have happened when children have tried to handle guns.

In March, a 10-year-old boy fatally shot his 12-year-old brother as the two played with a gun they found inside a St. Louis home. Days earlier, two young cousins who were livestreaming from a St. Louis apartment died when one child fatally shot the other before killing herself in what family members have said was an accident.

The group Educators for Gun Safety has sponsored several free gun lock giveaways at St. Louis public schools focused on giving gun locks to families with children, in an effort to curb the number of shootings.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2022 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

A tornado watch has been issued for counties in our viewing area that are north of the Kansas...
Tornado watch issued for counties north of Kansas City
Gov. Parson/State of Missouri
Missouri governor to sign property rights bill
There were no injuries after a dog accidentally started a fire Friday morning in Parkville, Mo....
VIDEO: Dog accidentally starts fire in Parkville, Mo.
A local bride is heartsick after someone stole her wedding photographer’s laptop with nearly...
New bride desperate to get stolen wedding photos returned