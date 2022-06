KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) --- The Kansas City Pride Parade was held Saturday.

Members of the LGBTQ community and their allies marched from Westport to Theis Park in Kansas City.

The parade is part of the ‘Pride Fest’ event, which got started on Friday and is happening all weekend.

Each day of the festival is $5 for adults and free for kids.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.