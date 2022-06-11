FORECAST: Summer heat and showers for your Saturday

Today we are off to a warm a dry start, but we do have changes on the way. Temperatures are climbing into the 90s today, but heat index values will have us feeling closer to the mid 90s. The summer heat is on! That dry start is also expected to come to an end later tonight. This evening into the overnight hours we are expecting a system to push in bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Our main concern with the chance for this severe weather will be the chance for large hail and damaging winds. If you have any lose objects outside you will want to secure them or bring them indoors this afternoon. It is also important to note that we cannot rule out the chance for an isolated tornado. Please make sure you are staying weather alert. Tomorrow will be dry as that system pushes out during the overnight and early morning hours. Temperatures continue to climb tomorrow with day time highs again in the 90s, but those feels like temperatures soar into the upper 90s to 100s. Stay hydrated!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.