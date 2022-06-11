Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Advertisement

FORECAST: Summer heat and showers for your Saturday

Storm Track 5
Storm Track 5(KCTV5 News)
By Grace Chapin
Published: Jun. 11, 2022 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Today we are off to a warm a dry start, but we do have changes on the way. Temperatures are climbing into the 90s today, but heat index values will have us feeling closer to the mid 90s. The summer heat is on! That dry start is also expected to come to an end later tonight. This evening into the overnight hours we are expecting a system to push in bringing the chance for showers and thunderstorms. Our main concern with the chance for this severe weather will be the chance for large hail and damaging winds. If you have any lose objects outside you will want to secure them or bring them indoors this afternoon. It is also important to note that we cannot rule out the chance for an isolated tornado. Please make sure you are staying weather alert. Tomorrow will be dry as that system pushes out during the overnight and early morning hours. Temperatures continue to climb tomorrow with day time highs again in the 90s, but those feels like temperatures soar into the upper 90s to 100s. Stay hydrated!

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

We've had our fill of rain. Now, get ready for some intense heat.
FORECAST 6 pm alena
We've had our fill of rain. Now, get ready for some intense heat.
Forecast: Heat and humidity will be the story in KC for a while
Feel-like temperatures are expected to range between 101 and 105° starting Sunday through...
KC in store for muggy weekend as heat indices steadily climb
Scattered showers taper off, heat indices steadily climb paving way for muggy weekend