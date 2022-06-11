FORECAST: Strong storms possible Saturday night

Today is a Storm Track 5 weather alert day with the risk for strong to severe storms possible for some this evening. A few thunderstorms could develop in northwest Missouri closer to 6pm and 7pm with all hazards possible.

Damaging wind and large hail will be the primary threats, but we cannot rule out of the possibility of a tornado or two. Once these storms develop they will quickly intensify as the atmosphere will have more than energy to get these storms going.

The timeline for these storms will likely begin around 6pm and last through midnight.

Some of these storms could reach parts of the metro as they push southward. By Sunday we will be mainly dry, with the exception of a pop up thunderstorm with a very hot and humid afternoon.

High temperatures will climb into the upper 80s and low 90s with heat index values well above 100 degrees.

