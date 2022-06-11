Forecast: Heat and humidity will be the story in KC for a while

It will be mostly cloudy and mild tonight, with temperatures that will bottom out in the low to middle 60s by daybreak Saturday. The majority of Saturday will be dry, with partly to mostly cloudy skies and an even warmer afternoon. Highs will top out in the upper 80s to low 90s. Closer to sunset on Saturday, we will be watching for the potential for storms to develop just to our north. Some of those storms could drift south enough to pass through the metro. So, there is a marginal risk for severe weather Saturday night, with an isolated strong storm possible. The main threats would be damaging wind and large hail. After the storms clear, we should be mostly dry Sunday. Expect highs in the 90s and heat index values flirting with the triple digits. Hight heat and humidity continue to be the headline for our weather through next week.

