Crews pull person out, ending ‘trench rescue’ in Leawood

LEAWOOD, Kan. (KCTV) - What is commonly called a “trench rescue” was underway in Leawood after someone who was working became trapped.

Crews went to the scene to help the individual shortly before 3 p.m. Reports were that this was a construction worker who was about 10 feet down.

As of 3:30 p.m., the individual was still trapped from the waist down. His condition was unknown.

Just before 5 p.m., the person was pulled out and put in an ambulance so he could be taken to the hospital.

This incident happened in the 10300 block of Meadow Lane. The neighborhood is located several blocks west of State Line Road and a couple block south of 103rd Street.

It was about 84 degrees in Leawood this evening. The whole process of getting the individual out took about two hours.

