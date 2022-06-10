Supporters pack levy hearing regarding Mid-Continent Public Library budget

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (KCTV) - Library patrons voiced their support for their local Mid-Continent Public Library branches while expressing concern over a looming deadline to approve a budget for the upcoming year.

Last month, library staff proposed a $57 million budget for the library. But Jim Laney, the treasurer for the library’s board of trustees, said some members have been holding back the process and proposing reductions.

“Some of the members have expressed a desire to cut the budget even more,” he said.

The board faces a June 30 deadline to pass a budget. If it does not approve the proposal by then, MCPL may have to shut down its 34 branches until one is adopted.

“I don’t think that will happen,” Laney said. " I don’t think any trustees will allow that to happen in the final analysis.”

Some patrons criticized the board of trustees’ finance chair, Gordon Cook, suggesting that he had proposed lowering the library’s budget for political reasons. Cook was not at the meeting. Board members were not required to attend.

“This is a platform, a political platform,” said Mark Kover during public comments, which lasted for more than an hour.

Other residents simply wanted to voice their support for library funding. One woman said she had relied upon her local library when she was homeless and needed a safe place to go during the day.

“The library is one of the last places where there’s no expectation of payment,” the woman said.

The MCPL Board of Trustees will discuss the 2022-2023 budget at its meeting on June 21.

Copyright 2022 KCTV. All rights reserved.