Sewer system construction to impact 103rd & Metcalf area for 9 months

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (KCTV) - A construction project to increase the capacity of the sanitary sewer system near 103rd and Metcalf is expected to last for at least nine months, impacting traffic.

A press release from Johnson County did not specify particular days when construction will begin, but does give general timeframes so drivers know what to expect in the coming months.

The project is expected to start in “mid-June” and continue until spring of 2023. “The project includes the installation of new sanitary sewer pipe through open-cut excavation,” the county said. “Sanitary sewer pipe will be installed under Indian Creek and Metcalf Avenue using trenchless technology to minimize environmental and traffic disruption.”

“This will provide more dependable, cost-effective and environmentally sound wastewater service to JCW customers,” said Aaron Witt, Johnson County Wastewater Chief Engineer.

“Construction will primarily occur on the south side of 103rd Street, between Indian Creek east of Barkley Street and Mary Street,” the county said. “The construction is not expected to impact utility services in the area.”

Below is a bulleted list of specific locations the the general times they may be impacted. Unless otherwise approved, construction has been set to take place between 7 a.m. and 6 p.m., Monday through Friday.

Construction east of Metcalf Avenue and south of 101st Street will require lane reductions (about 3 weeks), beginning late June 2022.

Construction under Metcalf Avenue will use trenchless technologies and not impact traffic on Metcalf Avenue.

Pedestrian trails in the area will be impacted. Detours will be provided, beginning late June 2022.

Construction across Barkley Street will require brief closure (about 3 days), beginning August 2022.

Construction across the access road off 103rd Street for the Walmart Neighborhood Market will require brief closure (about 2 days), beginning September 2022.

Construction across the access road off 103rd Street for the Jose Peppers area will require brief closure (about 2 days), beginning November 2022.

Construction across 103rd Street (west of Metcalf Avenue) will require closure of the street for up to two weeks, beginning December 2022.

Construction south of 102nd Street (west of Metcalf Avenue) will require lane reductions (about 1 week), beginning January 2023.

Construction across 103rd Street (east of Metcalf Avenue) will require closure of the street for up to two weeks, beginning February 2023.

Construction east of the Marty Street and 103rd Street intersection will require lane reductions (about 1 week), beginning March 2023.

