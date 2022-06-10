Scattered showers taper off, heat indices steadily climb paving way for muggy weekend

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Waking up to a wet and soggy forecast this morning. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are still developing through the area but will slowly diminish and track to the east through the mid and late afternoon. The morning commute will be wet and slick with some minor ponding on neighborhood surface streets so take caution while commuting from point a to point B. Severe weather has been lacking this morning however, we still have an opportunity for isolated severe storms through 10 AM. Starting off in the mid and upper 60s but quickly we will climb by this afternoon to the upper 70s and lower 80s.

Depending on if we continue to see scattered showers and or heavy cloud cover, we could be dealing with temperatures slightly cooler than predicted. By this evening, partly cloudy skies will be more common than a wet weather affair. Wind it through the day will also be on the light side with very little opportunity for gusty conditions clear through the overnight.

As we transition into the weekend we surge in a ridge of warm air. It develops on the tail of a disturbance that brings a small threat for wet weather on Sunday. Daytime highs this weekend climb steadily. Saturday afternoon mid to upper 80s will be common and by Sunday we will reach the lower 90s. The peak of our afternoon heat is expected to be Monday afternoon with daytime highs ranging between 97 and 100°. Feel-like temperatures are expected to range between 101 and 105° starting Sunday through Tuesday. As we transition into this heat we need to switch gears and start preparing ourselves for summer-like conditions.

Heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and heat cramps can be very serious and common with these types of temperatures. Taking time to stay cool and hydrated throughout the afternoon will be a good idea. Remember to never leave pets or children in the backseat of cars during these conditions. If you plan on walking your family pet, the best timeframe would be within the early morning and evening. Concrete and asphalt within these temperatures can reach well over 125°.

And the interior of your car can reach over 150° if left in direct sun for 30 minutes. We receive a slightly cooler trend with a weak front that moves through by mid-week that will lead us in dropping down to the upper 80s but overall, we rebound back to the low and mid 90s to end the work week and enter the next weekend. The official start date of summer is June 21 but looks like mother nature decided it wanted to start slightly earlier.

